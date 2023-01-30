Boy, 13, charged with stabbing Coney Island teen to death for intervening in fight between girls

A 13-year-old boy has been charged with stabbing a Coney Island teenager to death for intervening in a fight between girls, police said Monday.

The young suspect surrendered with his mother by his side to detectives at Brooklyn’s 60th Precinct stationhouse on Sunday, police said. Two other teen boys, ages 14 and 15, also surrendered and were charged with assault and gang assault.

None of the suspects’ names were released by the NYPD because they are juveniles.

Police said the three boys confronted Nysheem Wright the afternoon of Jan. 20 in a Rite Aid parking lot on Mermaid Ave. in Coney Island.

Nysheem, described by city Education Department Chancellor David Banks as a “joyful leader,” was beaten and stabbed in the upper body. Medics rushed him in critical condition to Maimonides Medical Center, where he died the next day. The killing was the latest act of senseless violence involving teens in the city.

“Our city suffers because of these losses,” Banks said on Twitter. “We will support the students and schools impacted by violence this week as they grieve and work with all schools to help young people turn away from violence.”

Police officials have blamed the youth violence on gangs and social-media taunting.

But Nyheem, a student at K728 Liberation Diploma Plus high school, about a mile from the scene, was killed because he came to the aid of a girl he knows, his family said at the time.

“He’s not someone who gets in trouble, [he’s] pretty shy,” said his cousin, Miriam Wright. “I’ve never seen him get angry or anything. I’m still trying to process this.”

Police on Monday confirmed Nyheen had intervened in a fight between girls the day before he was stabbed.