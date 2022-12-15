Boy, 13, charged with threatening to kill or conduct mass shooting in social media posts

A 13-year-old boy is in the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice after threatening to shoot up his Deltona school and three of his classmates, officials said.

The Trinity Christian Academy student, whom The News-Journal isn't naming due to his age, is charged with three counts of making written threats, which he posted on social media, to kill or conduct a mass shooting, according to a news release issued Wednesday afternoon from the Volusia Sheriff's Office. The seventh grader also is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after a post showed him pointing a gun at another student's head.

Witnesses said the boy posted messages via Snapchat stating "I got 32 rounds for u" and "I got a hollow point wit ur name on it," according to the release.

Sheriff's investigators on Tuesday interviewed the child's parents, who declined to allow a search of their home, which deputies conducted later the same day after obtaining a search warrant, according to the sheriff's office.

During the search, deputies seized multiple firearms and rounds of ammunition including two handguns located in the garage, a rifle and a shotgun from the trunk of a car and a six-round magazine in the boy's bedroom, the release states. Ammunition also was located in and around a pried-open home office cabinet and in the main bedroom.

