Boy, 13, charged in Wednesday armed-robbery on Near North Side, police said

A 13-year-old boy was charged as a juvenile with aggravated robbery after robbing a 36-year-old woman Wednesday on the Near North Side, Chicago police said.

The boy who is not being named due to his age, was arrested Wednesday night after implying he had a weapon to take the belongings of a woman in the 300 block of West Schiller Street, police said.

Responding officers found the boy 30 minutes later in the 300 block of West North Avenue and placed him into custody.