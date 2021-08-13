Boy, 13, dies after lightning strike at New York City beach

Elisha Fieldstadt and Jay Varela
·1 min read

A 13-year-old boy was killed and six other people were injured in a lightning strike at a New York City beach Thursday, police said.

The boy, identified by the New York City Police Department Friday as Carlos Ramos, was pronounced dead at Jacobi Medical Center.

Police were called to Orchard Beach in the Bronx after 5 p.m. Thursday and found seven people injured after a lightning strike. All seven were brought to Jacobi.

The others who were injured — a 41-year-old man, a 33-year-old woman, a 13-year-old girl, a 12-year-old girl and a 5-year-old boy — were all expected to survive, police said.

"Our hearts go out to the victims of this tragic incident," Meghan Lalor, a spokesperson for the New York City Department of Parks & Recreation, said in a statement Thursday.

Lifeguards at Orchard Beach ordered people out of the water and made announcements to clear the beach before the lightning strike, according to the department.

The storm came through so fast that lightning struck before everyone could get off the beach, NBC New York reported.

The strike happened on a sweltering day in New York City. Excessive heat warnings had been issued for the region Thursday, with heat index values of over 100 degrees forecast.

Just before 5 p.m., there was a temperature reading of 92 degrees in Central Park in Manhattan, according to the National Weather Service. The high heat will remain through most of Friday.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 6 people hospitalized after lightning strike in the Bronx

    Police say a total of six people were struck by lightning, including a 13-year-old boy who is in critical condition.

  • Teenager dies after lightning strike at Orchard Beach

    A teenage boy has died after being struck by lightning during a fast-moving, pop-up thunderstorm that rolled over Orchard Beach late Thursday afternoon.

  • Lightning strike triggers explosion inside New Jersey home

    Authorities say a lightning strike triggered an explosion inside the kitchen of a home in New Jersey.

  • NYC woman arrested after walking dogs without leash prompts police confrontation

    Dora Marchand, 29, was brought into custody after she could not provide identification to officers, which she left at home.

  • Lightning kills 13-year-old boy and injures six others at New York beach

    ‘Everybody was running,’ one witness said. ‘Next thing you know, the cloud came above us and lightning just started falling everywhere, all around us’

  • Cuomo impeachment investigation suspended by New York Assembly

    New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's impeachment investigation was suspended by legislators after the embattled Democrat announced his resignation.

  • 6 people hospitalized after lightning strike in Bronx

    Six people were taken to the hospital after reports of a lightning strike in the Bronx on Thursday.

  • 21-year-old Fort Lauderdale man killed while sitting in his parked car, police say

    A Fort Lauderdale man sitting in his parked car on Monday afternoon was shot dead, police say, and the man accused of shooting him is in Palm Beach County jail.

  • Lightning Illuminates Night Sky in New York City

    A huge lightning strike lit up the night sky over New York City in the early hours of August 12.This footage uploaded to Twitter, shows lightning striking in the distance.The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement for the region late on Wednesday night, warning locals of a thunderstorm that could bring winds of up to 40 mp/h. Credit: @musicman33us via Storyful

  • Butler basketball player Carlos 'Scooby' Johnson charged with rape, no longer enrolled at university

    A statement by Butler University said Johnson was charged with rape, attempted rape and sexual battery for an alleged on-campus incident on Feb. 4.

  • Crews recover body from Longview Lake after search for dad who jumped in to help kids

    The father had jumped into Jackson County’s Longview Lake to help his children and did not resurface.

  • Ohio judge orders man, 21, to get vaccine despite his refusal

    An Ohio man was ordered to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition of his probation. Hamilton County Common Pleas […] The post Ohio judge orders man, 21, to get vaccine despite his refusal appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Inconvenient truth: Droughts shrink hydropower, pose risk to global push to clean energy

    Severe droughts are drying up rivers and reservoirs vital for the production of zero-emissions hydropower in several countries around the globe, in some cases leading governments to rely more heavily on fossil fuels. The emerging problems with hydropower production in places like the United States, China and Brazil represent what scientists and energy experts say is going to be a long-term issue for the industry as climate change https://www.reuters.com/business/environment/once-in-50-year-heat-waves-now-happening-every-decade-un-climate-report-2021-08-09 triggers more erratic weather and makes water access less reliable. They also could pose a threat to international ambitions to fight global warming by hindering one of the leading forms of existing clean power.

  • Here’s why Ada County prosecutor opposes early release of police shooting body-cam video

    “Both individuals have due process rights, and we have to protect them.”

  • Moderate Democrats add to division over Biden agenda

    Nine moderate House Democrats on Friday sent a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, saying they were not on board with her vow to hold up a 1 trillion dollar bipartisan infrastructure bill until democrats’ larger budget package passes.The 9 lawmakers instead threatened to withhold support for the $3.5 trillion budget resolution that represents one of President Joe Biden's top priorities, until the infrastructure plan is first signed into law.The lawmakers led by Representative Josh Gottheimer told Pelosi in a letter (quote): "With the livelihoods of hardworking American families at stake, we simply can't afford months of unnecessary delays and risk squandering this one-in-a-century, bipartisan infrastructure package.”The letter was signed by enough Democrats to prevent the budget resolution from passing the narrowly divided House.It’s due to return from its summer break on Aug. 23 to take up the budget resolution, which is needed to authorize legislation to fund key Democratic priorities, including climate change and immigration reform.But getting both the budget resolution AND the infrastructure bill through Congress has become an increasing challenge.Pelosi told her caucus in a call this week that she would not deviate from the two-track process, saying (quote): "The votes in the House and Senate depend on us having both bills."

  • Family speaks out after boy, 12, hospitalized with COVID-19

    Brody Barnett, a seventh grader from Chilton County, and his family are speaking out to warn the public of the dangers of the delta variant. Brody, who was not vaccinated, was first exposed at the beginning of last week after going to a friend's home where someone later tested positive for the virus. Vowell explained that she had tested negative for the COVID-19 test but positive for antibodies.

  • Man arrested in deaths of St. Louis mom, daughter, and third victim

    An 18-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection with the deaths of a 27-year-old-mother and her 8-year-old daughter and a […] The post Man arrested in deaths of St. Louis mom, daughter, and third victim appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Ex-director seeks to stall $2 billion Paytm IPO, company calls it harassment

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Paytm's $2.2 billion IPO is facing an unusual hurdle - a 71-year-old former director has urged India's markets regulator to stall the offering, alleging he is a co-founder who invested $27,500 two decades ago but never got shares. In legal documents seen by Reuters, Paytm says the claim by Ashok Kumar Saxena and allegations of fraud in a police complaint in New Delhi are mischievous attempts to harass the firm. The dispute though is cited under "criminal proceedings" in Paytm's July IPO prospectus filed for regulatory approval.

  • Dog Photography so Cute it Will Melt Your Heart (Enjoy the Cuteness!)

    We love dogs here at The Phoblographer. They're adorable. So, when a photographer sends us anything relating to canines, it immediately gets our attention. If you've ever attempted to photograph "El Perro," then you'll understand the difficulties associated with it. Dogs have a mind of their own, and communicate with them can be a struggle. Any photographer who can master the technique of getting a dog to pose deserves a treat of their own. And in this article, we highlight dog photography that

  • At 22, Kolby Cooper Is a Husband, a Dad of Two Girls — and Country Music's Newest Badass

    "I'm doing everything possible to slow it down just a little bit so I can just take everything in, appreciate it and make a good impression out there," he tells PEOPLE