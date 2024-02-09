Boy, 13, dies three days after dirt bike crashes with car outside Loxahatchee school

THE ACREAGE — A 13-year-old Acreage boy has died, three days after he crashed a dirt bike into a car as he was leaving a Loxahatchee school, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

Kareem Hodge had been in critical condition at St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach since Tuesday, Feb. 2, when he slammed into a sedan leaving the campus of Acreage Pines Elementary School at Orange Boulevard and 140th Avenue North.

The driver of the sedan, a 54-year-old Greenacres man, is not facing any charges at this time, according to a sheriff's crash report released Friday, Feb. 9.

The report said Hodges was unlawfully steering a Yamaha dirt bike on a sidewalk near the school just before 6:20 p.m., minutes after sundown.

The driver stopped the 2018 Nissan Murano at the school exit's stop sign and drove forward before Hodges "violently impacted" the front right side of the vehicle, deputies said.

Hodges' dirt bike got stuck under the vehicle and he flew over the car's hood before hitting the pavement, according to the report.

Paramedics drove Hodges to St. Mary's, where he underwent emergency surgery and remained in critical condition until he passed away from his injuries on Friday, Feb. 9.

