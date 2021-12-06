Update: Suspect arrested in hit-skip death of teen bicyclist

A suspect has been arrested in a fatal hit-skip crash that killed a 13-year-old bicyclist Sunday morning on Bowman Street Road, according to the Mansfield post of the Ohio Highway Patrol.

A combination of leads and tips from the public ultimately led to the arrest of Bud D. Thornsberry, 38, of Shiloh, the patrol said in a news release Monday.

Thornsberry approached troopers while they were out looking for him. His pickup was seized and held as evidence in the investigation of the crash that resulted in the death of Luke R. Newswanger, 13, of Shelby, according to the patrol.

Thornsberry has been charged with aggravated vehicular assault, tampering with evidence, and failure to stop after an accident causing death, all felonies. He was incarcerated at the Richland County Jail and arraigned Monday morning in the Shelby Municipal Court, according to the patrol.

Thornsberry's cash bond was set at $250,000, according to court records.

The patrol said the crash happened about 9:15 a.m. Sunday on Bowman Street Road, just south of Hazelbrush Road in Cass Township, and that the driver of the pickup that struck the bicyclist fled the scene.

Young Newswander was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Richland County Coroner's Investigator Tom Stortz.

The Mansfield post of the highway patrol had been seeking the public's assistance in identifying and locating the driver of the pickup involved in the crash.

Bowman Street Road was closed between Hazelbrush Road and Miller Road for about three hours Sunday, according to the patrol, reopening at 12:22 p.m.

Shiloh Fire Department and EMS, Richland County Sheriff's Office, Plymouth Police Department, Richland County Coroner's Office and the Richland County Highway Department assisted at the scene.

