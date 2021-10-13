Boy, 13, shoots and wounds Snapchat rival, also 13, in Bronx playground — mom turns suspect in after seeing wanted poster

A 13-year-old wanted for shooting a boy the same age after threatening him on Snapchat was busted when his mother saw a wanted poster and surrendered him, police said Wednesday.

The two boys had been feuding on Snapchat — and on Oct. 6 the suspect threatened to shoot the victim, police said.

The next day, the argument moved from online messages to the street, with the 4-foot-11 and 110-pound teen allegedly shooting the victim in the left knee inside Hunts Point Playground about 5:35 p.m., police said.

EMS took the victim to Harlem Hospital in stable condition.

The teen shooter ran off but was captured on video, gun in hand, according to cops. A second suspect, still being sought, also appears on the video, clad in a red sweatshirt and riding his bike behind the shooter, police said.

The suspected shooter, known to police by his nickname Chulo, was recognizable in the video — including to his mother, who saw a wanted poster with his picture, police said.

She took him to the 41st Precinct stationhouse Tuesday afternoon, where she turned him in and asked for a lawyer, police said.

The pint-sized suspect was charged with attempted murder, assault and harassment. His name was not released because he is a minor.