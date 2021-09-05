Boy, 13, shot in head in South Chicago, police say

A 13-year-old boy is in serious condition after he was shot in the head in the South Chicago neighborhood Saturday evening, according to Chicago police.

Just before 8 p.m., the boy was inside a residence near its basement in the 8500 block of South Marquette Avenue when he was hit by unknown gunfire, police said.

He was hit in the head and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, police said.

No arrests have been made, police said. The shooting is under investigation.

Earlier in day, a 12-year-old boy, 15-year-old girl and a 25-year-old man were injured in a separate shooting on the West Side, police said.

They were shot about 3:20 p.m. while outside a business in the 2900 block of West Fulton Street in the East Garfield Park neighborhood, police said. All three were in good condition.

pfry@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @paigexfry