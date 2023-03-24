Boy, 13, shot and hospitalized after bullets riddle a Charlotte home, police say

A 13-year-old boy was shot overnight Friday when a Charlotte home was hit multiple times by gunfire, police said.

The boy was taken to a local children’s emergency department after a bullet him in the leg, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said on Twitter.

“His wounds are currently non-life threatening,” police said.

The boy’s mother and two other children were in the home when the gunfire erupted just before 1:30 a.m., according to CMPD. They weren’t hurt, police said.

Dispatch was told “at least 10” shots were fired, according to emergency radio traffic obtained via Broadcastify.

The shooting wasn’t random, CMPD said its preliminary investigation showed.

The home is in the 1600 block of Flagler Lane in northwest Charlotte

Police haven’t said if they have or are looking for a suspect in the case.

CMPD urged anyone with information about the shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.