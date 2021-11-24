Boy, 13, shot near Tampa community center, police say

TAMPA — A 13-year-old boy was shot and critically injured Tuesday near the Lee Davis Community Resource Center.

According to Tampa police, officers received several calls at 4:42 p.m. saying that a person had been shot near the intersection of East 26th Avenue and North 22nd Street. Officers responded and found a boy who appeared to have multiple gunshot wounds.

The boy, who the police have not identified, was taken to the hospital and was in stable but critical condition Wednesday afternoon.

Police are seeking more information on the shooting and can be reached at 813-231-6130 with tips.