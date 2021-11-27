Boy, 13, shot near Tampa community center, dies, police say

TAMPA — A 13-year-old boy has died after he was shot and critically injured Nov. 23 near the Lee Davis Community Resource Center, Tampa Police said Saturday.

Tampa Police received several calls at 4:42 p.m. that day that a person was shot near the intersection of E 26th Avenue and N 22nd Street. Officers responded and found the 13-year-old boy who appeared to have multiple gunshot wounds.

The boy was transported to a local hospital where he was in critical but stable condition as of Nov. 24. Tampa Police have not released the boy’s name.

Tips are needed, police said, as they continue to investigate. They are asking people to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS if they have information.

