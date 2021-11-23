Boy, 13, shot in neck on Bronx street, expected to recover

A 13-year-old boy was shot and wounded in the neck during a clash on a Bronx street early Tuesday, police said.

The teen got into a quarrel with the shooter on E. 223rd St. near Bronxwood Ave. in Wakefield about 7:20 a.m., cops said.

The shooter pulled a gun and opened fire, hitting the boy in the neck. EMS rushed the teen to Jacobi Medical Center in stable condition.

Police took the suspected gunman into custody at the scene. Charges against him were pending.