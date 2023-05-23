Boy, 13, shot at Staten Island playground has died: NYPD

A 13-year-old boy shot in the head while playing basketball at a Staten Island playground last week has died, police said Tuesday.

Victim Jamoure Harrell was shooting hoops at the Rev. Dr. Maggie Howard Playground on Tompkins Ave. at about 3:55 p.m. Friday when shots rang out.

The teen fled for his life as the shooter fired three times, including the round that struck the teen in the head, cops said.

Medics rushed him to Richmond University Medical Center in critical condition. Over the weekend, specialists diagnosed Jamoure as brain-dead, police sources said.

The teen was an eighth-grader at the Eagle Academy for Young Men. The Clifton middle school is located within the IS49 campus, near the playground, where students commonly hang out after the closing bell, according to area residents.

Police believe the shooting was premeditated and have identified a potential suspect, although no arrests have been made, a law enforcement source said.

Jamoure lived in South Beach, about two miles from where he was shot, police said.

A witness claimed that there was not one, but two gunmen, who appeared from a nearby apartment building wearing ski masks before opening fire on the teenage victim.

“We were playing basketball and then one minute they started shooting, and we all ran,” said the witness, a 14-year-old student at IS49. “I saw [the victim] get hit in the head.”

Friends of the wounded teen described him as well-liked, friendly and an avid basketball player.

“He was a good kid,” said one youth. “He didn’t deserve that.”