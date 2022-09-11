Boy, 13, shot trying to steal a car in Bronzeville, police say

A boy was shot in Bronzeville on Sunday afternoon after allegedly attempting to steal a car, police said.

At approximately 2:35 p.m., a 13-year-old boy broke into a Kia and was confronted by the car’s 26-year-old owner, according to a Chicago Police Department notification.

The car owner pulled out a handgun and fired shots at the 13-year-old, police said. The boy was shot in the leg and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital.

The car owner was taken into custody for questioning, according to the notification.

Police said they recovered weapons from both the teen and the 26-year-old man.

