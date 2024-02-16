Boy, 13, slashed in face outside Brooklyn middle school by student: police

A 13-year-old was slashed in his face by a fellow student outside their Brooklyn school Friday morning, police said.

Medics took the boy to Kings County Hospital in stable condition.

His attacker was taken into custody for questioning. A knife was recovered, police said.

The assault happened at 7:50 a.m. across from the Parkside Preparatory Academy on Parkside Ave. near Nostrand Ave. in Prospect Lefferts Gardens.

It wasn’t immediately clear what sparked the assault.