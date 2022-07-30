Boy, 13, trying to break into car shot by woman with CCL in Hyde Park: Chicago police

A woman with a concealed carry license confronted a group trying to break into her car, shooting a 13-year-old in the neck Thursday night in the Hyde Park neighborhood.

One of four to five males pointed a gun at the 34-year-old woman, who open fired at the group outside her parked car in the 1100 block of East 52nd Street around 8 p.m., police said.

The woman hit one of the males, a 13-year-old boy, who was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in fair condition, police said.

The rest in the group fled and no one was arrested.