Boy, 14, arrested after seven-year-old girl killed in hit-and-run

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested after a seven-year-old girl died following a hit-and-run in Walsall on Thursday evening, West Midlands Police said.

Police have urged the public to come forward with information after the girl was hit by a motorcycle shortly before 7pm in Turnstone Road, Blakenhall.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said the girl received life support at the scene of the crash before she was taken to Birmingham Children’s Hospital

West Midlands Police said a 14-year-old boy had been arrested and remains in custody. The force has not yet specified what the boy is being questioned on suspicion of.

The motorcycle was described as blue and black with enquiries ongoing to determine the exact make and model. It has yet to be recovered.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes said: “This is an absolutely tragic event which has resulted in the death of an innocent child.

“We have still to recover the motorbike involved and I know someone out there in the local community knows where the bike is.

“I now need that community to come together and work with me. This is not about protecting people, this is about doing the right thing.

“As such I would urge anyone with any information, however large or small, to make contact with us.

“This is a heart-breaking situation that no family should ever go through and my thoughts are with the family of this young girl.”

