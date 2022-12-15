Boy, 14, charged for bringing weapon to school in Uptown neighborhood

A 14-year-old boy was arrested by Chicago police Wednesday after he was identified as the person who brought a firearm to school in the Uptown neighborhood on the North Side.

Police were called on the 4400 block of North Malden Street where the boy was arrested.

The boy was charged as a juvenile with one count of unlawful use of a weapon at a school and received a citation for possessing a high-capacity magazine with metal-piercing bullets, Chicago police said.

He was taken into custody without incident.