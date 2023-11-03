Boy, 14, charged with drugs offence after Fife death

A 14-year-old has been arrested and charged with a drugs offence as part of an ongoing investigation into the death of a teenage boy in Fife.

A 16-year-old boy died and three others needed hospital treatment after a group of young people became unwell at a house in Ballingry on Sunday.

The boy was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy for emergency treatment but was pronounced dead later that day.

Police Scotland is currently treating the 16-year-old's death as unexplained.

The 14-year-old boy charged with a drugs offence has been released pending further inquiries.

A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.