Boy, 14, charged with first-degree murder of a mother after firing randomly into her SUV (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of a Colorado mother who was shot in the head while sitting in her SUV.

Authorities say that the youngster pulled the trigger and killed Pamela Cabriales, 32, in Denver last month, as she drove home from dinner with a co-worker.

Multiple shots hit her Land Rover SUV, with one bullet striking Ms Cabriales in the head.

Ms Cabriales, who has a six-year-old son, was rushed to Denver Health Medical Center where she died several days later of her injuries.

Investigators have not released a motive in the seemingly random killing of the real estate agent.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for her family and has so far raised almost $35,000.

Prosecutors allege that the 14-year-old, whose name has not been released because he is a juvenile, escaped in a car driven by 18-year-old Neshan Johnson.

The teenagers were caught the following day when police recognised their Honda car from an incident in which three shots were fired at a McDonald’s restaurant.

The stolen car was also used in a separate shooting on 18 February, prosecutors say.

Police chased the car down before it was crashed into a pole and a fire hydrant and came to rest in the front garden of a home.

Johnson and two teenagers fled from the car, which was found to contain two AR-15 assault rifles on the back seat.

A SWAT team and K9 units found Johnson hiding in a shed, surrounded by ammunition, before capturing the two other teenagers, one of whom was released.

Johnson and the 14-year-old face a string of charges, including two counts of first-degree murder, one count of first-degree criminal attempt to commit murder with extreme indifference, one count of first-degree criminal attempt to commit assault with extreme indifference, according to Denver District Attorney Beth McCann.

Read More

Man gets nearly 20 years for Colorado synagogue bomb plot

United grounds 777s as FAA orders probe into Colorado engine failure

Pentagon reviews Trump decision to relocate Space Command from Colorado

Colorado judge maintains charges for Dane accused in fire