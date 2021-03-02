Boy, 14, charged with first-degree murder of a mother after firing randomly into her SUV

Graeme Massie
·2 min read
&lt;p&gt;Boy, 14, charged with first-degree murder of a mother after firing randomly into her SUV&lt;/p&gt; (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Boy, 14, charged with first-degree murder of a mother after firing randomly into her SUV

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of a Colorado mother who was shot in the head while sitting in her SUV.

Authorities say that the youngster pulled the trigger and killed Pamela Cabriales, 32, in Denver last month, as she drove home from dinner with a co-worker.

Multiple shots hit her Land Rover SUV, with one bullet striking Ms Cabriales in the head.

Ms Cabriales, who has a six-year-old son, was rushed to Denver Health Medical Center where she died several days later of her injuries.

Investigators have not released a motive in the seemingly random killing of the real estate agent.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for her family and has so far raised almost $35,000.

Prosecutors allege that the 14-year-old, whose name has not been released because he is a juvenile, escaped in a car driven by 18-year-old Neshan Johnson.

The teenagers were caught the following day when police recognised their Honda car from an incident in which three shots were fired at a McDonald’s restaurant.

The stolen car was also used in a separate shooting on 18 February, prosecutors say.

Police chased the car down before it was crashed into a pole and a fire hydrant and came to rest in the front garden of a home.

Johnson and two teenagers fled from the car, which was found to contain two AR-15 assault rifles on the back seat.

A SWAT team and K9 units found Johnson hiding in a shed, surrounded by ammunition, before capturing the two other teenagers, one of whom was released.

Johnson and the 14-year-old face a string of charges, including two counts of first-degree murder, one count of first-degree criminal attempt to commit murder with extreme indifference, one count of first-degree criminal attempt to commit assault with extreme indifference, according to Denver District Attorney Beth McCann.

Read More

Man gets nearly 20 years for Colorado synagogue bomb plot

United grounds 777s as FAA orders probe into Colorado engine failure

Pentagon reviews Trump decision to relocate Space Command from Colorado

Colorado judge maintains charges for Dane accused in fire

Recommended Stories

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene claims ‘real’ voter suppression is her having to wait to go through metal detectors at Congress

    The For the People Act – also known as HR1 – aims to make voting in federal elections easier

  • Family of Vicha Ratanapakdee Outraged After SF DA Says Teen Killer Had ‘Temper Tantrum’

    The family of Vicha Ratanapakdee, an 84-year-old Thai American who was murdered in broad daylight, expressed outrage after San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin compared the incident to a "temper tantrum" in an interview. Reaction to the comment: Boudin told the New York Times that the suspect, Antoine Watson, 19, was “in some sort of temper tantrum” when he pushed Ratanapakdee to the ground and eventually killed the elderly man, according to ABC7’s Dion Lim.

  • Multiple women accuse GOP’s Madison Cawthorn of sexual harassment

    Republican rising star, who is the youngest member of Congress, denies any wrongdoing

  • Walmart sweetens pay for most U.S. hourly workers on the coasts

    Many Walmart Inc hourly workers will collect bigger paychecks on the U.S. east and west coast markets where the cost of living is higher and competition for labor among retailers is more intense, the company told Reuters on Tuesday. “(This) tells us that we're becoming more competitive for this type of work,” said Drew Holler, Walmart’s head of people operations. Walmart said last month that it plans to raise average pay for U.S. hourly workers to at least $15.25 an hour, focusing on digital fulfillment and stocking workers who will receive a starting wage of $13-$19 an hour from March 13, as America’s biggest private employer looks to retain labor to support its fast-growing online business.

  • Buckingham Palace Gives An Update On Prince Philip's Condition

    The 99-year-old Duke of Edinburgh has been hospitalized for roughly two weeks and has now been transferred to St. Bartholomew’s Hospital.

  • US announces $125 million in military aid for Ukraine

    Included in the package are two Mark VI patrol boats.

  • U.S. could cover travel, healthcare for migrant families separated under Trump

    The United States could help pay for transportation, healthcare, legal services, and career and educational programs for migrant families separated under former President Donald Trump's "zero tolerance" border strategy, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said on Monday. The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden outlined guidance for its family reunification task force as it seeks to reunite migrant children and parents separated by Trump's border policy.

  • Two teens charged in the shooting death of a young mother

    Prosecutors in Denver said a 14-year-old boy shot the 32-year-old woman in the head as she sat in her car. An 18-year-old is accused of driving the getaway car.

  • The hidden meaning behind Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview Armani dress

    The lotus flower, which is a revered symbol in Hinduism and Hindu iconography, is known for representing spiritual enlightenment, growth and rebirth

  • Spain lowers coronavirus tally after recount, infection rate falls

    Spain revised downwards its tally of coronavirus cases on Tuesday after eliminating those registered twice in the region of Catalonia and its health ministry said the rate of infection had also fallen. Health ministry data said the new cumulative total was 3,130,184, down 74,347 cases versus Monday and the two-week incidence of the virus fell to 168 per 100,000 people from 176 the day before. Even with the downward revision, the data showed 4,500 newly-registered infections across Spain and the death toll from the virus rose by 192 from Monday to 69,801.

  • Radar images capture new Antarctic mega-iceberg

    Spacecraft that can see through cloud get their first good look at the frozen block known as A74.

  • Amazon's GameOn screen recording app comes to iOS

    If you own an iPhone or iPad and live in the US, you can now download GameOn on iOS.

  • Trump took $10bn from hospital funds to pay for Warp Speed instead of asking Congress for cash

    $10bn was set aside by Congress to help care providers pay for staffing, protective gear, care for uninsured individuals, and vaccine distribution

  • Memo details House Republicans' plan to reclaim the majority in 2022

    House Republicans will reclaim their majority in 2022 by offering candidates who are women, minorities or veterans, a memo obtained by Axios says. Why it matters: The document, drafted by a super PAC blessed by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, names top Democrats to target — Jared Golden of Maine, Matt Cartwright of Pennsylvania and Ron Kind of Wisconsin — and the type of Republican candidates to beat them. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe Congressional Leadership Fund spent $140 million during the 2020 cycle, helping Republicans defy the odds and come within five seats of winning the House. The group now plans to play a key role in shaping the 2022 contests. The details: The memo, written by CLF President Dan Conston, singled out Golden, Cartwright and Kind because they live in Trump-friendly rural and working-class districts. Conston recommends "star Navy SEAL" Derrick Van Orden seek a rematch with Kind but says the GOP needs to find new, "stronger recruits" to take on Golden and Cartwright.The memo is blunt about candidate recruitment."In 2020, all 15 of the seats Republicans flipped were won by a woman, a minority or a veteran," Conston writes. "Continuing to recruit similar candidates is a foundational building block to the majority in 2022."Between the lines: House Republican candidates performed substantially better than Donald Trump did in suburban districts. The suburbs don't need to be the GOP killing fields that they were under Trump.Republicans will benefit in 2022 from "Democrats' overreach" on policies such as lengthy school closures, curtailment of fracking and pipeline cancellations, Conston writes.The big picture: The memo sounds the alarm about insufficient Republican candidate fundraising, calling it the "single biggest threat to Republicans taking back the majority."In competitive races, Democrats out-raised half of all Republican incumbents and all but three Republican challengers were out-raised, the memo states.During the final stretch, Democratic candidates spent $88 million more on television than Republicans.CLF has deep pockets, but super PACs pay far higher TV ad rates than campaigns. Conston emphasized that candidates will need to "stand on their own two feet" and boost their own digital fundraising, to get CLF support.Be smart: Conston predicts redistricting will bring on "painful member-vs.-member primaries," but he expects redistricting to ultimately help Republicans pick up seats in Texas, Florida, Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina and Montana.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • FuboTV Adds More Subscribers Than Forecast, But Losses Mount

    Sports-first live TV streaming service FuboTV late Tuesday added more subscribers than forecast in the fourth quarter, but posted a much larger-than-expected loss. FUBO stock rose late.

  • Senate Democrats prepare to advance the $1.9 trillion stimulus plan without a $15-an-hour minimum wage

    Democratic efforts to salvage the wage increase with a new tax plan collapsed over the weekend as Senate Democrats gear up to pass the stimulus bill.

  • At least 13 killed in collision between semitruck and SUV

    The California Highway Patrol said at a press conference that 25 people were in the SUV.

  • AP sources: Dolphins tell LB Van Noy he will be released

    Veteran linebacker Kyle Van Noy is moving on after one season with the Miami Dolphins, and he's not happy about it. The Dolphins told Van Noy he will be released, two people familiar with the discussion confirmed to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the Dolphins had not commented. In a statement, Van Noy said he was disappointed and surprised.

  • Meghan awarded $630,000 after privacy win

    After the win in her privacy case against the Mail on Sunday, Meghan, Britain's Duchess of Sussex wants the paper to pick up her legal costs. The Duchess was awarded 450,000 pounds as a provisional payment.She is seeking 1.5 million pounds in legal fees, that's about 2.1 million dollars, with half the amount to be paid within 14 days. The paper has described the sum as "disproportionate."Last month, a judge at London's High Court ruled the tabloid had breached her privacy and infringed her copyright by publishing parts of the five-page letter she wrote to her father Thomas Markle.She had fallen out with him on the eve of her wedding to Prince Harry.Judge Mark Warby ruled in her favor without holding a trial, saying the articles were a clear breach of privacy.The paper argued the duchess had intended the letter’s contents to become public and that it formed part of her media strategy. At a hearing on Tuesday, Warby refused the paper permission to appeal that decision. Warby also agreed to make an interim costs order saying the final sum "may well be considerably more than that".Her legal team has also demanded the paper hands over any copies it has of the letter.And has called for the judge to order the paper to publish a statement on its front page stating she had won her case.With a notice also placed on the MailOnline's home page for "not less than 6 months."

  • Sen. Romney knocked unconscious in fall but 'doing better'

    Sen. Mitt Romney said Monday that he was knocked unconscious in a fall over the weekend, but he was “doing better.”