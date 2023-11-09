Boy, 14, charged with murder over fatal stabbing of Alfie Lewis

Alfie Lewis was fatally stabbed outside a primary school in Leeds

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with murder over the fatal stabbing of 15-year-old Alfie Lewis, West Yorkshire Police said.

Alfie, 15, was attacked in the Horsforth area on Tuesday afternoon as children were leaving two nearby schools.

West Yorkshire Police said a 14-year-old has been charged with murder and possession of a knife.

The boy will appear at Leeds Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.