Boy, 14, charged with slipping belt around Pierce County teacher’s neck and pulling, records show

A 14-year-old boy was arrested at Bethel High School following a reported assault on a teacher.

A Bethel physical education teacher told police she was giving instruction to a group of students when the student came up from behind, put his belt around her neck and pulled, court documents said.

Pierce County deputies responded to a call March 2 for an assault on a teacher. The teacher and student had been separated by the time police arrived, Pierce County Sheriff Department’s spokesperson Sgt. Darren Moss.

The teacher reported that the student put a belt over her head, lowered it around her neck and pulled. The teacher immediately grabbed the belt and removed it from her throat, Moss said.

The charging documents said the teacher was “visibly shaken up.” The student told the teacher he was sorry and later told police he was “being dumb.”

The teacher was uninjured. The student was taken to Remann Hall Pierce County Juvenile Detention Center and later released to his parents, the Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said.

Prosecutors charged the teen with second-degree assault.

The Bethel School District declined to provide further comment on the incident.