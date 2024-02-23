Boy, 14, charged in Thursday robbery of business on Northwest Side

A 14-year-old boy was charged as a juvenile in a Thursday robbery at a business on the Northwest Side, Chicago police said.

The boy was arrested shortly before 5:30 p.m. in the 3900 block of West Barry Avenue after he was identified as the person who robbed a business less than 30 minutes earlier in the 3000 block of North Pulaski Road, police said.

Officers responded quickly and took the boy into custody.