Boy, 14, in critical condition following a shooting on South Side, Chicago police say

A 14-year-old was shot late Wednesday morning in a drive-by on the South Side, Chicago police said.

Shortly after 11:30 a.m., the boy was standing outside in the 100 block of West 74th Street when someone in a vehicle drove past and fired shots in the boy’s direction, police said.

The boy was struck in the right leg and abdomen, and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

No one was in custody and detectives were investigating.