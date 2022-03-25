Boy, 14, dies after fall from ride at Florida amusement park

A 14-year-old boy has died after falling from a ride at ICON Park in Orlando, Florida, authorities said.

In a statement, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the Orlando Free Fall attraction at ICON Park just after 11 p.m. Thursday after receiving a 911 call.

While the investigation into the death is in its early stages, "witnesses on scene reported that someone had fallen from the ride," the sheriff's office said.

The teen was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital, where he died from his injuries, according to officials. His name has not been released.

"Words can’t say how we feel," said John Stine, director of sales and marketing for the Slingshot Group of Companies, the owner and operator of the ride. "Our hearts go out to the family of this young man and that’s all we can say at this time."

According to ICON Park’s website, the Orlando Free Fall ride, a free-standing drop tower, is meant to stand at 430 feet and can carry up to 30 riders.

"We operate the ride with all the safety precaution in mind," Stine said, adding the boy was secured in a safety harness at the time of incident.

The ride, which is currently closed, "will open when there’s appropriate time," he said.

The park did not immediately respond to a request for comment from NBC News.