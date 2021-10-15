Boy, 14, fatally shot inside Brainerd neighborhood home, police say

Rosemary Sobol, Chicago Tribune
·1 min read

A 14-year old boy was fatally shot Thursday night on the Far South Side, police say.

The unidentified boy was inside a home on the 9300 block of South Wallace Avenue in the Brainerd neighborhood at about 7:10 p.m. when an “unknown offender” shot him in the head, according to a Chicago police media notification.

The child was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

He was pronounced dead at 7:46 p.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. His identity has not been released, pending notification of his family.

Police gave no further details. Area Two Detectives are investigating.

