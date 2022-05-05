Boy, 14, fatally shot in mobile home neighborhood near Des Plaines

A 14-year-old boy was shot and killed in a mobile home park in unincorporated Elk Grove Township Wednesday night, the Cook County Sheriff’s Office said.

The boy was walking with another child on a residential street in the Blackhawk Estates modular home community, located in the 400 block of West Touhy Ave., near Des Plaines, around 7:15 p.m. when a dark-colored SUV approached. Multiple shots were fired from the vehicle, hitting the boy, who died from his injuries.

The victim was identified as Erick Alfaro, who lived in the same block on which he was fatally shot, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Anyone with information should call the Sheriff’s Police Investigation Section at 708-865-4896.

tmijares@chicagotribune.com