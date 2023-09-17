Boy, 14, fatally shot mother at Riverview home, Hillsborough deputies say

Hillsborough County deputies responding to calls about a man with a gun running through a Riverview neighborhood Saturday came-face-to face with a 14-year-old boy who repeatedly placed the gun to his own head, but ultimately didn’t fire.

After a 16-minute standoff in the Summerfield neighborhood, the boy set down the gun and deputies used a less-lethal launcher to subdue and arrest him, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said.

Shortly after that, deputies discovered the boy’s mother fatally shot in a nearby driveway. The woman’s boyfriend was found inside a home with gunshot wounds to his hands and face and was taken to the hospital.

The man was in critical condition and was sedated as of Saturday night, Sheriff Chad Chronister said during a news conference at the scene.

The boy’s older brother, who witnessed the shooting, had fled the scene when the younger brother turned the gun on him, Chronister said.

The 14-year-old boy was taken into custody Saturday. The sheriff’s office did not release information on pending charges but said it was seeking a search warrant.