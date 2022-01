A 14-year-old boy was fatally shot Wednesday afternoon on the Near West Side.

The teen was in the 2200 block of West Adams Street when a gunman he did not know shot him about 4 p.m., according to Chicago police in a media notification.

The boy, who was shot in the abdomen, was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

His identity was not released and Area 3 detectives were investigating.

