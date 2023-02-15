Boy, 14, injured in Tampa shooting

A 14-year-old boy was injured in a shooting in the Tampa Heights area Tuesday night, according to a spokesperson for the Tampa Police Department.

Police responded to a report of a shooting in the 200 block of East Nordica Street just before 11 p.m. and found the 14-year-old with a gunshot wound. The teen was taken to a local hospital, where he was in stable condition Wednesday, police said.

Police said they do not believe the shooting was a random act.

No other information was released.