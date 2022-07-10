Boy, 14, killed in stabbing in Manhattan subway station

A 14-year-old boy died after being stabbed during a fight at a subway station in Manhattan Saturday afternoon. One person has been detained in connection with the slaying. The stabbing occurred at about 3 p.m. at the 137th Street-City College station, New York Police Department Transit Chief Jason Wilcox told reporters in a Saturday evening news conference. Officers responded to a reports of a fight to find a 14-year-old boy bleeding with stab wounds. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died about 30 minutes later, Wilcox disclosed. "Our preliminary investigation indicates that a fight or dispute began on the street and continued into the train station, where the altercation occurred," Wilcox said. A knife and a broomstick were recovered at the scene.

Metropolitan Transportation Authority surveillance cameras captured footage of those involved in the fight, Wilcox said. Based on that footage, a person matching a description of one of the suspects was later spotted and taken into custody. He was wounded and bleeding, Wilcox said, and he was hospitalized. "The cause of those wounds, and his role in this incident, remains part of this ongoing investigation," Wilcox said. The motive is still unknown, but the attack is not believed to be random. The suspects and victim likely knew each other, Wilcox said. Meanwhile, two suspects were also fatally shot by NYPD officers in separate incidents in Queens and Brooklyn Saturday night. In the Queens incident, a man exchanged gunfire with at least six officers, CBS New York reports. There was no immediate word of any serious injuries to officers in either shooting.

