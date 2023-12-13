Boy, 14 and man, 65, fatally shot outside home in Chicago Lawn neighborhood

A teenage boy and a 65-year-old man were gunned down Tuesday afternoon outside their Southwest Side home, according to Chicago police.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified the victims as Juan A. Mendoza Jr., 14, and Mario Mendoza.

Both victims were standing outside in the 3500 block of West 61st Place just before 4:30 p.m. when two gunmen inside a gray vehicle opened fire before fleeing west on 61st Place.

The teen died at the scene, police said. The older Mendoza was rushed to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he was later pronounced dead. An autopsy on both victims is scheduled for Wednesday.

Sources told the Tribune that the victims were relatives who shared the same Chicago Lawn home. The medical examiner’s office confirmed both victims had the same address.

A semi circle of relatives and supporters could be seen embracing outside the hospital on Tuesday evening. At the scene of the shooting, a tree-lined street of bungalows and worker’s cottages were adorned with Christmas decorations, blinking twinkle lights and an inflatable Santa Claus amid 18 bullet casing markers strewed across the pavement.

No arrests had been made as detectives began their investigation.