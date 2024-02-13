Boy, 14, was severely underweight at time of death, report shows

Newly-released documents are shedding more light on the death of a 14-year-old boy in Daytona Beach.

A police report showed that teenager weighed just 33 pounds when he died.

On Friday, Daytona Beach police arrested the boy’s mother, Talia Nelson, 43, in connection to his death.

Detectives said the teen was found last month at a home on Carolina Lake Drive with obvious signs of abuse.

He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

The documents revealed that, not only was the boy underweight, he was also covered in bed sores.

Nelson’s charges include first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse.

She remains jailed in Volusia County without bond.

