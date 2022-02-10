Boy, 14, shot in finger, Hartford police say

A 14-year-old boy was shot in the finger late Wednesday, police said.

The boy is listed in stable condition, they said.

Officers were alerted to the shooting about 11:40 p.m. by staff at a city hospital. The boy had arrived to be treated for a gunshot wound to his finger, police said.

“The victim claimed the shooting happened in the area of 43 Johnson Terrace,” Lt. Aaron Boisvert said in a news release. He said police don’t know the circumstances of the shooting.

The police department’s Major Crimes and Crime Scene divisions are investigating the gunfire. Anyone with information about it is asked to call the department tip line at 860-722-8477 (TIPS).

