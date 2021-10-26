Boy, 14, shot in head, Waterbury police say

A 14-year-old boy has been shot in the head, Waterbury police say.

Police say they were called to Saint Mary’s Hospital in Waterbury shortly before 4 a.m. Monday on a report of a teenager who had a gunshot wound to the back of his head. The boy had been dropped off at the hospital’s emergency room.

The teen was transferred to Connecticut Children’s to be treated for injuries that police say are life-threatening.

Police say it appears the shooting happened outside the city, although Waterbury detectives continue to investigate.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call detectives at 203-574-6941 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 203-755-1234.

