Boy, 14, shot in Waterbury, police say

A 14-year-old was shot in the back in Waterbury Thursday, police said.

The boy was listed in stable condition, they said.

The shooting happened about 12:15 a.m. on Angel Drive, police said. Officers responded to a report of shots fired, and before they got to the scene they learned that someone in a home had been shot.

When they arrived, they found evidence of gunfire in the road, police said. They also learned that a 14-year-old with a gunshot wound to the back area had arrived at a nearby hospital.

Police said they confirmed that the teen was involved in the shooting.

Detectives are investigating. Anyone with information that could help them is asked to call the detective bureau at 203-574- 6941 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 203-755-1234.

