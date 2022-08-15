Boy, 15, accidentally shot, killed himself in St. Petersburg home, police say

Investigators believe a 15-year-old boy found dead in a Childs Park home Saturday accidentally shot himself, St. Petersburg police said Monday.

Around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, police responded to the 4200 block of 12th Avenue S and found the 15-year-old with a gunshot wound. Later Saturday night, the police department identified the teen as Trill Tewan Wright and said he had died. Initial police announcements did not list any believed cause of the shooting.

The investigation remains ongoing, and police say their preliminary findings still need to be confirmed by the Pinellas-Pasco Medical Examiner’s Office, the agency said in an updated news release Monday.

The investigation has not yet determined where Wright got the gun, according to the release.

Police said Wright was visiting a friend’s home at the time of the shooting.

This is a developing story.