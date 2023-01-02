Boy, 15, accused of attempted murder in Daytona Beach triple shooting

A 15-year-old boy is facing charges of attempted murder related to a triple shooting in Daytona Beach over the weekend.

Police said the shooting happened outside a business on North Nova Road, not far from Mason Avenue, early Saturday morning.

Because the boy has not been charged as an adult, Channel 9 is not naming him, but he is facing several charges of attempted murder.

Police said a 17-year-old, an 18-year-old and a 20-year-old were injured in the shooting. All three were taken to Halifax Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators have not released details about the boy’s arrest, including a motive for the shooting.

The boy is being held without bond for 21 days after his first appearance on Sunday.

