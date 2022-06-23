Boy, 15, arrested for fatal shooting of ex-con fresh out of prison and nearly twice his age on Bronx street

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested for the fatal shooting of an ex-con nearly twice his age and fresh out of prison on a Bronx street, police said Thursday.

The teen, whose name was not released because of his age, is accused of killing Rafael Jimenez, on Walton Ave. near E. 183rd St. on June 7.

Police at the time said three men got out of a car and approached the 29-year-old victim, with one shooting him in the head at 11:29 a.m.

Jimenez was rushed by medics to St. Barnabas Hospital but could not be saved.

Three days after the murder, the teen showed up at the 47th Precinct stationhouse with his mother after seeing his picture among those released by the NYPD to the media of suspects wanted in a 32-incident robbery pattern in the Bronx and Manhattan.

The teen was not charged at that time but police later linked him to the shooting. It was not immediately clear Thursday if the murder is connected to the string or robberies.

The teen, who has no prior arrests, was charged with murder, manslaughter and gun possession.

The victim had four unsealed arrests, including one for attempted murder on Aug. 8, 2014, in which he was accused of bludgeoning the victim with a concrete slab in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

Records show Jimenez served more than six years in state prison for a felony assault conviction and was paroled on Jan. 6 — just six months before he killed.