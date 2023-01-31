Boy, 15, arrested in Merced for alleged attempted robbery, shooting at mother and juvenile

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and other charges in connection with a Merced shooting.

At about 5:45 p.m. Monday officers arrested the teen after he was identified as a suspect in an attempted robbery where a juvenile was shot at earlier that day, according to a Merced Police Department news release.

Police said the suspect was brought to the police station by a family member.

Earlier that afternoon at 3:29 p.m., Merced police received a report of shots fired in the area of Brookdale Drive and Erie Avenue.

Police arrived on scene and located a juvenile victim who told officers the suspect tried to rob him. According to police, when the victim’s mother interrupted the robbery, the suspect allegedly fled from the scene on foot while firing multiple rounds at the victim and his mother, striking their vehicle.

The 15-year-old suspect was identified by detectives during an investigation. Police searched the suspect’s residence following his arrest and did not locate a firearm, according to the release.

The boy was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, shooting at an occupied vehicle and attempted robbery, according to the release. He was booked into the Iris Garrett Juvenile Justice Correctional Complex.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the alleged crime to contact Detective Raymond Valdez at 209-388-7829 or by email at valdezr@cityofmerced.org. Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 209-385-4725.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.