Boy, 15, arrested in Tampa shooting death of 15-year-old girl

Chris Tisch, Tampa Bay Times
·1 min read

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on a manslaughter charge in connection with the death of a 15-year-old girl who he shot in the leg, Tampa police reported Friday.

The shooting occurred on Oct. 15. The girl was take to the hospital and released, but later returned to the hospital after complications and died on Monday.

At about 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 15, police were called to the 3600 block of N 22nd Street, where they found the girl with a gunshot wound to the leg. The girl told police that her friend shot her, then ran away. Witnesses corroborated her account, police said.

The teen boy later turned himself in and was detained on charges of aggravated battery with a weapon, improper exhibition of a weapon and being a minor in possession of a weapon.

The manslaughter charge was added after the girl died, police said.

Police did not identify the girl in a news release. The Tampa Bay Times is not naming the boy who has been arrested because of his age and the fact that he has not been charged as an adult.

