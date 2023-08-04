Boy,15,charged in fatal stabbing of North Branford teen outside East Haven middle school

Aug. 4—He was arrested Friday morning and transferred to the Bridgeport Juvenile Detention Center, according to a statement issued by East Haven police Capt. Joseph Murgo.

"On behalf of the Department, we continue to extend our deepest condolences to Dustin's family and friends during this difficult time," East Haven police Chief Ed Lennon said in a statement. "We hope this arrest is the beginning of the healing process."

East Haven police said the fight broke out in a courtyard on school grounds while school was not in session, around 6:30 p.m.

Cecarelli, who was also 15, was "assaulted with a knife during a physical altercation involving several people," Murgo said at the time. He said other minors were involved in the incident.

It was not clear Friday if charges are still being sought against any other individuals involved in the fight.

Cecarelli was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital following the assault, where he died, police said.

His death hit his home community of North Branford, a town 15 minutes east of East Haven, hard. Cecarelli's family owns and runs the Cecarellis' Harrison Hill Farm on the Post Road, and is well known in town.

"My heart goes out to the entire family," state Rep. Vincent Candelora, R-North Branford, said at the time. "They are a large family and they have suffered a lot of losses in the last decade and now this. It's heartbreaking."

Previous reporting by Staff Writer Lisa Backus contributed to this report.