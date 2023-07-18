Boy, 15, dies after being shot in back on Brooklyn street by masked gunman

A 15-year-old boy shot by a masked gunman on a bustling Brooklyn street died early Tuesday, police said.

Foridun Maulonou was shot in the back on 20th Ave. near 62nd St. in Bensonhurst about 1 p.m. Monday.

Surveillance video recovered by the Daily News shows the shooter wearing a black surgical mask and a dark hoodie walking down the street with about six other teens. Moments later, the gunman looked across the street, pulled a pistol and fired several shots across 20th Ave., the video shows.

Medics rushed Foridun to Maimonides Medical Center where he later died, cops said.

The gunman and the teens he was with scattered after the shooting. Two teens apparently with Maulonou chased after the gunman, the video shows.

No arrests have been made.

The victim was with another group when the suspect opened fire, witnesses told police. It wasn’t immediately clear if Foridun was the intended target.

“There were two groups of young men around — one on the side of my store and the other on the opposite,” said Cesar Poucio, who works at God Bless You Deli on 20th Ave.

The two groups of teens clashed earlier on Monday, but Foridun’s role in the altercation wasn’t known Tuesday, a police source said.

Foridun lived about a mile from where he was shot, according to cops.

