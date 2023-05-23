Boy, 15, dies from gunshot wound

May 23—THOMASVILLE — A 15-year-old boy who was shot in the head last week has died, and a 14-year-old has been charged in connection with the shooting.

Jeremy Dallas Redwine Jr. died Friday at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, the Thomasville Police Department said in a news release on Tuesday.

The 14-year-old, whose name was not released because he is a juvenile, has been charged with possession of a stolen firearm, police said. Additional charges are pending. He was being held at the Alexander Juvenile Detention Center in Taylorsville.

Police have not released any information about how Jeremy Redwine was shot, only that it happened in a house in the 100 block of Johnia Court about 11 a.m. Thursday. Police arrived to find him in a front bedroom with a single gunshot wound to the head. Davidson County Emergency Services took him to Thomasville Medical Center, and then he was flown to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

The 14-year-old was at the house at the time of the shooting, police said.