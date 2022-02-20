Boy, 15, dies Sunday after he was shot in north Charlotte, police say

A 15-year-old boy has died after he was shot Friday night in the north Charlotte area, police said.

Officers responded to a call about an assault with a deadly weapon in the 6700 block of Mallard Park Drive about 10:30 p.m. Friday, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release.

There, officers found the boy with an apparent gunshot wound lying outside near apartments in the area, the release said.

The teen was taken Friday night to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. He was pronounced dead Sunday by hospital staff, and the case is now being investigated as a homicide, police said.

The boy’s name was not released since he is a juvenile. No other information was released, and investigators have not identified a suspect.

Police urge anyone with information about the homicide to call the CMPD homicide unit at 704-432-8477 or anonymously on the Crime Stoppers tip line at 704-334-1600.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.