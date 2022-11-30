Boy, 15, fatally shot on Englewood porch, police say

A 15-year-old boy has died of his injuries after being shot while sitting on a residential porch in the Englewood neighborhood Tuesday night, according to police.

The boy was sitting on the porch in the 700 block of West 60th Street around 9 p.m. when two men armed with handguns approached him, police said. They shot at the boy and then fled the scene on foot.

The boy, who suffered gunshot wounds to his abdomen, attempted to flee as well but was ultimately transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition. He was pronounced dead at 10:34 p.m., according to information by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

No one was in custody as of Wednesday morning and detectives are investigating, police said.

adperez@chicagotribune.com