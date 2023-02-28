Boy, 15, fatally shot in head by older brother inside family’s Staten Island apartment

A 15-year-old boy shot in the head by his older brother inside the family’s Staten Island home died of his wounds the next day, police said Tuesday.

Cops called to the apartment on Thompson St. near Bay St. in Stapleton Heights at 11:50 p.m. Feb. 17 found Steven Estevez on the floor with a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim’s 17-year-old brother admitted to cops he shot his sibling but claimed it was “by accident,” a high-ranking NYPD source said.

Medics rushed Steven to Richmond University Medical Center, where he died the next day.

The victim’s older brother was arrested for assault and weapon possession. His name has not been released by the NYPD because he is a juvenile.

The brother was ordered held without bail during a brief arraignment proceeding in Staten Island Criminal Court Friday.

The teen is being represented by the Legal Aid Society, which called the shooting an “incredibly tragic case.”

“Out of respect for our client, his family and community, we ask the public to refrain from drawing hasty conclusions and to respect the family’s privacy during this extraordinarily difficult time of mourning,” a Legal Aid spokesman said. “We will have more to say about this case in the coming days, weeks and months after a thorough review and investigation.”

The city’s Medical Examiner deemed Steven’s death a homicide on Monday.

The Staten Island District Attorney’s office were investigating the possibility of bringing upgraded charges against the brother.