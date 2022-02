A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon near Bronzevile, police said.

At around 3:15 p.m., Chicago police responded to the 3300 block of South Prairie Avenue. The teen was near the sidewalk when someone shot him in the head, authorities said.

He was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, Chicago police said in a media notification.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.