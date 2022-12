A 15-year-old boy is dead after a shooting Thursday night, St. Petersburg police said.

Zy’Kiquiro Lofton was taken to the hospital after he was shot at 9:10 p.m. Thursday near the 1500 block of 9th Avenue South.

Police said no arrests have been made and they don’t have any information to share about a suspect.

The case remains under investigation. No other details have been made public by police.