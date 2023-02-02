Boy, 15, found with car belonging to one of three missing Michigan rappers

Police near Detroit found a car belonging to one of three missing rappers who have not been seen for nearly two weeks, officials said Thursday.

A 15-year-old boy was picked up last week and accused of having the automobile of missing rapper Armani Kelly, Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer told NBC News.

A spokesman for Detroit police declined comment on the developments in Warren.

This could be one of the first big breaks in the search for Kelly, Montoya Givens and Dante Wicker who have not been seen or heard from since their Jan. 21 gig at a bar was canceled.

Dwyer declined to discuss how the car's discovery could factor into the ongoing search. But he said there were no signs of violence in Kelly's car.

"There was no blood or anything of a nature that would lead us to believe they were either transported or murdered in that particular vehicle," Dwyer said.

The police commissioner would not confirm if the 15-year-old Warren resident was arrested.

He'd only say that the boy was "brought into the Warren police headquarters" and that "he was taken into custody" at one point last week.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com